Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another set of exciting matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to win this game.

Aston Villa are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have endured a slump in recent weeks. The home side has suffered consecutive 2-1 defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool over the past week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, have endured a difficult season and find themselves in the relegation zone at the moment. Sam Allardyce's charges suffered a 3-0 defeat against Leicester City in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this match.

"It's where the fans will be missed, but we all know what's at stake."



Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

Aston Villa have a good record against West Bromwich Albion and have won 79 games out of a total of 172 matches played between the two teams. West Bromwich Albion have managed 55 victories against Aston Villa and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two English sides took place in December last year and ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Aston Villa. West Bromwich Albion were dismal on the day and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Aston Villa form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-L-D

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the Premier League: L-W-W-L-D

Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Grealish is unavailable for this game

Aston Villa

Trezeguet, Morgan Sanson, and Jack Grealish are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Matthew Cash received a red card for a harsh foul on Phil Foden earlier this week and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet, Jack Grealish

Doubtful: Wesley

Suspended: Matthew Cash

West Bromwich Albion need to win this game

West Bromwich Albion

Former Chelsea man Branislav Ivanovic has picked up an injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. West Bromwich Albion have good players in their ranks and will have to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: Branislav Ivanovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Ahmed El Mohamedy; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jacob Ramsey, Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi; Ollie Watkins

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone; Dara O'Shea, Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley; Conor Townsend, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Okay Yokuslu, Matt Phillips; Matheus Pereira, Hal Robson-Kanu, Mbaye Diagne

Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Aston Villa have built a formidable squad this season but a recent spate of injuries has plagued their fortunes in the Premier League. In the absence of the talismanic Jack Grealish, the likes of Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore will have to step up for the home side.

West Bromwich Albion face an uphill battle to avoid relegation this season and will have to play out of their skins in this fixture. Aston Villa are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

