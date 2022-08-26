Aston Villa vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2022

West Ham United sit at the bottom of the Premier League table as they prepare to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

West Ham United have got off to the worst imaginable start to the 2022-23 Premier League season. After a couple of promising campaigns, David Moyes' side were expected to act like a Premier League top-half side.

But they've fallen to three successive defeats, namely against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion. Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard got on the scoresheet for the Seagulls as they earned a well-deserved victory at the London Stadium last weekend.

The Hammers crumbled under Brighton's press and were no match for the Seagulls' energy levels. The home support let their disapproval be heard as the final whistle blew last weekend.

They managed to beat Viborg 3-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off in midweek. West Ham have now qualified for the group stage of the competition by winning the play-off by a 6-1 aggregate.

West Ham United @WestHam That Scamacca x Cornet x Benrahma link-up That Scamacca x Cornet x Benrahma link-up 🔗🔥 https://t.co/EVxhF9qTnb

Meanwhile, Aston Villa were convincingly beaten by Crystal Palace 3-1 last weekend. The Eagles dominated Steven Gerrard's side in every area of the pitch after the latter had initially taken the lead after a promising start to proceedings.

Villa have now conceded two losses in their first three games and given the quality they have in their ranks, they are clearly underperforming. They managed to beat Bolton Wanderers 4-1 in the second round of the EFL Cup in midweek.

But they will have their work cut out this Sunday against a West Ham United side that's desperately looking to get their season started.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Aston Villa. They've won six and drawn five.

Aston Villa have lost all of their last four Premier League games against West Ham United. The Hammers have only won five consecutive league games against Blackburn, Southampton and Watford so far.

This is West Ham United's 1000th Premier League game and they are only the ninth club to hit the milestone.

Aston Villa have not won back-to-back home games in the same season since they did it was in January 2021 under Dean Smith.

Aston Villa have conceded six goals in three Premier League matches so far. Despite sitting at the bottom of the table, the Hammers have conceded only five.

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Prediction

Neither Aston Villa nor West Ham United are in good shape right now. Both Moyes and Gerrard are struggling to find the right combinations on the pitch and this is likely to end up being a cagey contest. Both teams are likely to share the spoils at the end of the 90.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham United

Aston Villa vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shambhu Ajith