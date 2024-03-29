Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at Villa Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side edged Fulham to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham United in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have won 56 out of the 135 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 44 victories.

Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are on an even footing in recent years and have won three games apiece out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have a surprisingly poor record against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and secured their previous such victory in 2019.

Ollie Watkins is Aston Villa's top scorer at the moment in the Premier League and has scored 16 goals in the competition so far this season.

Aston Villa have picked up 56 points in the Premier League so far this season - 12 more points than they had achieved in the same stage last season.

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Aston Villa have been a formidable force under Unai Emery and will be intent on making their mark this weekend. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a few injuries to address at the moment and will need to dig deep to hold their own in this match. Aston Villa are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 4-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes