Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham lock horns with an impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers side in an important encounter at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Preview

Fulham are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Cottagers stunned Brighton & Hove Albion with a 3-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have improved after a poor start to their season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United and will need to bounce back in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 45 out of the 97 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 27 victories.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their seven matches at home against Fulham in the Premier League - the highest number of games they have played against a single opponent with a defeat in the competition.

Fulham won the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage by a 3-2 scoreline and could complete a Premier League double over Wolverhampton Wanderers for the first time in their history.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last 20 matches in the Premier League, with their only such failure coming in a 2-0 defeat against Brentford last month.

Fulham have won their last two Premier League games - their longest such run since December 2023.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have displayed glimpses of brilliance this season but will need to be more consistent to secure a place in Europe. The hosts have unearthed impressive talents this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Fulham have a poor record in this fixture but will take plenty of heart from their performance last week. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Wolverhampton Wanderers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Harry Wilson to score - Yes