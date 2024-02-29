Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Brighton & Hove Albion to a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Magpies defeated Blackburn Rovers on penalties in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 42 out of the 106 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 34 victories.

Newcastle United have lost only one of their last eight matches at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin in 2018.

Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have played out draws in 11 of their last 17 matches in the Premier League - the highest such ratio for any fixture in the competition during this period.

The last 17 matches between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League have witnessed both teams finding the back of the net on 16 occasions, with the only clean sheet during this period achieved by Newcastle United in a 1-0 victory in 2022.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Newcastle United have failed to achieve the standards they set for themselves last season and will need to work hard to salvage the remainder of their league campaign. The Magpies have struggled this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have improved since the start of their season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pablo Sarabia to score - Yes