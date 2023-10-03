Aston Villa vs Zrinjski Mostar Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023

Fresh off the back of a resounding 6-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa play host to Zrinjski Mostar in Group E of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina outfit head into the game on a four-match winning streak and will look to maintain their perfect start to the continental campaign.

Aston Villa turned in a performance of the highest quality as they steamrolled Brighton and Hove Albion 6-1 in the Premier League last Saturday.

Unai Emery’s side have now won their last three matches in the Premier League, where they are currently fifth in the table, level on 15 points with sixth-placed Brighton.

Aston Villa now turn their attention to the Conference League, where they suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Legia Warsaw in the Group E opener on September 21.

Meanwhile, Zrinjski Mostar kicked off their Conference League campaign on a high as they stunned AZ Alkmaar in a 4-3 victory on September 21.

Krunoslav Rendulic’s men head into Thursday’s game off the back of a 2-0 victory over Igman Konjic in the Bosnian top flight at the weekend.

Zrinjski have now picked up four wins on the trot across all competitions, stretching back to a slender 1-0 loss away to Sarajevo on September 16.

Aston Villa vs Zrinjski Mostar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Aston Villa and Zrinjski Mostar, who will be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Zrinjski Mostar are currently on a four-game winning streak, scoring 12 goals and conceding six since September’s 1-0 loss against Sarajevo.

Aston Villa have won all but one of their last 12 competitive home matches since the start of March, with a 2-1 loss against Everton on September 27 being the exception.

The Bosnian-based outfit have failed to win four of six away matches across all competitions while losing three and registering one draw since the start of August.

Aston Villa vs Zrinjski Mostar Prediction

Buoyed by their outstanding performance against Brighton, Aston Villa will be backing themselves against an inferior Zrinjski side. Emery’s side have been near impenetrable on home turf and we predict they will come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Aston Villa 3-1 Zrinjski Mostar

Aston Villa vs Zrinjski Mostar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in nine of Aston Villa’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the hosts' last five outings)