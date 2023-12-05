Astorga vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Astorga and Sevilla will square off in the second round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game off the back of a 2-2 draw away to Villalbo in the Spanish Tercera RFEF. They took a two-goal lead into the break but lost their lead in an eventual stalemate.

Sevilla, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a controversial 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal. They went ahead through Kike Salas but the in-form Jose Luis Morales drew the game level just 90 seconds later.

The Andalusians booked their spot at this stage of the Copa del Rey with a 3-0 away victory over Quintanar in the last round. Astorga saw off Andorra with a 1-0 home win to qualify for this stage.

Astorga vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Astorga have drawn four of their last five games.

Five of Sevilla's last six games in all competitions, including each of the last four, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Nine of Astorga's last 10 games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Four of Astorga's last five home games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Astorga vs Sevilla Prediction

Astorga will host top-flight opposition at the Estadio la Eragudina and not much will be expected from the home side. Jose Luis Lago's side are the heavy underdogs and their form heading into this game has been patchy.

Things have not been going great for Sevilla either, who have managed just one victory in their last 13 games in all competitions. That win came in the last round of the Copa del Rey and the fact that it was against opposition in the sixth tier of Spanish football tells you all you need to know about Sevilla's struggles.

A change in the dugout has not brought the desired results, with pressure already mounting on Diego Alonso after just eight games in charge. Despite their poor form, Sevilla should still have too much in their arsenal for their hosts. We are backing the visitors to cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Astorga 0-3 Sevilla

Astorga vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sevilla to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sevilla to win both halves