"At the same level as Kylian Mbappe" - Louis Saha says Manchester United forward is as good as PSG superstar 

Former France striker Louis Saha has stated that England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is at a similar level to France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Rashford, 25, has been a first-team regular for the Red Devils since his debut in 2016. Since the arrival of Erik ten Hag at the helm of the club, he has found a new lease on life. He has scored eight goals and laid out three assists in 19 matches for his club this campaign.

A right-footed versatile attacker renowned for his pace and directness, Rashford is currently representing England at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has made two substitute appearances at the quadrennial tournament, scoring once in a 6-2 Group B win over Iran.

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford A celebration that was born in Manchester A celebration that was born in Manchester 🔵🔴⚪️ https://t.co/xFJgbBRrYj

Speaking to Lord Ping (via GOAL), Saha heaped praise on Rashford and pointed out his standout cameo against Iran last week. He said:

"I really like Marcus Rashford, you know he can be a starter, he's such a talent and threat. In less than 20 minutes against Iran, he showed how dangerous he can be. I love Harry Kane, but Rashford is just a humongous talent and I love to see him at this level."

Comparing Rashford to Mbappe, Saha continued:

"Kane is the best player, but Rashford is my favourite player in the England squad because of his style and I really enjoy watching him play. When Rashford has the eye of the tiger, he's unplayable and at the same level as Kylian Mbappe."

Saha, who represented Manchester United on 124 occasions between 2004 and 2008, labeled Rashford as more complete than his England teammates Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling. He added:

"There will be times where fresh legs are needed in the squad. Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling are good positionally but Rashford has more ability and physicality... he can score headers too. He's more complete, but it doesn't mean he fits well in every game plan."

Overall, Rashford has registered 162 goal involvements in 322 club matches, while Mbappe has a staggering 326 goal contributions in just 297 games for his boyhood club Monaco and PSG.

Mbappe is currently in imperious form for PSG, registering 19 goals and five assists in 20 appearances this season.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe shatters records with France at 2022 FIFA World Cup

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has recently garnered headlines due to his exhilarating performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Having registered a tournament-high nine shots so far, he is currently the joint-highest goal scorer alongside Ecuador's Enner Valencia with three goals from two matches. He has also contributed one assist.

With seven goals in nine appearances, he has also become the second-highest FIFA World Cup goal-scorer for Les Bleus after surpassing Thierry Henry with six. Just Fontaine is the leader with 13 goals.

After scoring his 30th and 31st goals in international colors, the former Monaco man has also equaled the tally of Zinedine Zidane. He is now closing in on David Trezeguet, who scored 34 goals in 71 games.

