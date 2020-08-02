Atalanta 0-2 Inter Milan: 5 observations and talking points as impressive Nerazzurri claim second place | Serie A 2019-20

In the final-day showdown to secure the second-place finish in Serie A this season, Inter Milan came out strongly against Atalanta to finish just a point behind winners Juventus who crashed to a 1-3 defeat against AS Roma.

⌛ | FULL-TIME



The whistle blows in Bergamo as the Nerazzurri finish the 2019/20 @SerieA_EN season in second place 👏👏👏#FORZAINTER FOREVER ⚫️🔵#AtalantaInter pic.twitter.com/ncJ1gigJ81 — Inter (@Inter_en) August 1, 2020

Antonio Conte's men managed a comfortable 2-0 win over the hosts, thanks to two first-half goals from wing-backs Danilo D'Ambrosio and Ashley Young. With a fourth-straight clean sheet, Inter Milan signed off their 2019-20 Serie A season on a high.

Atalanta failed to produce their attractive, attacking style of play against Inter Milan. In the process, they squandered the opportunity to achieve their best finish in a Serie A season as well as reaching the 100-goal mark for the campaign, falling just two goals short of the landmark tally.

What was expected to be an entertaining top-of-the-table clash instead ended up disappointing the fans as Conte's Inter Milan completely outclassed La Dea in a one-sided affair.

As the curtains were drawn on the 2019-20 Serie A campaign, we take a look at five talking points from Inter Milan's authoritative win over Atalanta.

Five talking points from Inter Milan's 2-0 win over Atalanta in the 2019-20 Serie A:

#1: Ashley Young revelled on the left-flank for Inter Milan

Ashley Young had an assist and a goal in for Inter Milan against Atalanta.

Advertisement

Ashley Young has rejuvenated himself at Inter Milan since moving to the San Siro in January. He has scored four goals and provided as many assists in 18 appearances, with his fourth goal and fourth assist of the season coming against Atalanta on the last matchday of the 2019-20 Serie A campaign.

Young showed brilliant bursts of pace and trickery going forward, and for a player who turned 35 last month, he was pretty quick on his feet. His goal was a piece of beauty as Marco Sportiello had no chance stopping his right-footed curler.

#2: Atalanta's 22-game unbeaten streak came to an end

Atalanta had a fabulous Serie A campaign in 2019-20.

Atalanta came up short against Inter Milan on the last day of the 2019-20 Serie A season. In the process, they suffered their first defeat in 22 games across all competitions and their first at home since November.

Their unbeaten streak included wins over Lazio and Napoli and a draw against champions Juventus. With the loss, Atalanta failed to secure a second-place finish in Serie A for the first time in their history as they repeated their third-placed finish from last season.

But more importantly, Atalanta's loss couldn't have come at a worse time as they head into their Champions League quarter-final against French champions Paris Saint-Germain with impaired morale.

The club has been punching above their weight for the last couple of seasons. If they the right lessons from their loss against Inter Milan, Atalanta have the potential to upset Paris St. Germain in less than two weeks' time.