Atalanta 1-0 Juventus: Player Ratings as Juve miss Cristiano Ronaldo in crucial loss | Serie A 2020-2021

Juventus lost 1-0 to Atalanta on Sunday to slip to fourth position on the Serie A table. Ruslan Malinovsky scored the winner in the dying minutes of the game to bag all the three points for Atalanta.

The Ukranian scored with a long shot that took a huge deflection moments after having tested the keeper with a thunderous free-kick. The hosts certainly took advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, who was sidelined with an injury.

Juventus had looked certain of taking a point away from the Gewiss Stadium, but Malinovsky's winner late on meant Juve have further slipped in their quest to defend their crown. They trail AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atalanta after 31 games. The Bianconeri are 12 points behind league leaders Inter.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams in the game.

Atalanta Player Ratings

Pierluigi Gollini was hardly troubled by the visitors, but did make a stunning save to deny Alvaro Morata and keep Atalanta in the game in the second half. Apart from that, he was quick to sense any dangers and come off his line to foil any potential dangers.

Rafael Toloi- 7.5/10

Rafael Toloi was solid for his side and held his ground well against Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa. He won 6 duels, made 7 recoveries, won 2 tackles and made 3 clearances for his side.

Jose Palomino- 7.5/10

Jose Palomino got a rare start against Juventus. The 31-year-old took the opportunity to show that he can be trusted more often. Palomino was brilliant against the defending champions and defended everything that came his way with great composure.

Berat Djimsiti- 7.5/10

Berat Djimsiti combined well with Palomino and Toloi to neutralize anything that came down their way. The Albanian made 12 recoveries and 7 clearances throughout the game.

Joakim Maehle- 5.5/10

Joakim Maehle did not have the best of games against the Bianconeri. The 23-year-old looked uncomfortable on the ball and nearly gave it away to Chiesa in their own box which could have cost them dearly.

Marten de Roon- 7/10

Marten de Roon endured a difficult night in the center, but worked tirelessly. The Dutch international provided an option every time and did well to support his back-line.

Remo Freuler- 7.5/10

Remo Freuler made life difficult for Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur in the center of the pitch. He won 8 duels, made 6 recoveries and won 3 tackles throughout the game.

Robin Gosens- 7/10

Robin Gosens was up against Weston McKennie, but that did not hamper his performance. The German international found a way to make meaningful contributions offensively as well as defensively for Atalanta.

Matteo Pessina-6/10

Matteo Pessina was isolated high up the pitch. The Italian was thus hardly involved in the game. Pessina failed to create any real trouble for the Bianconeri defenders.

Luis Muriel- 6.5/10

Luis Muriel rarely threatened Juve's defenders who kept him in check for the entirety of the game. The Colombian engaged well with the visitors' backline, but was unable to furnish the end product.

Duvan Zapata- 6/10

Duvan Zapata was the obvious threat for Juve, but he was not up to the mark tonight. He also squandered a brilliant chance from a Josip Ilicic pass to give Atalanta the lead.

Substitutes

Mario Pasalic- 6/10

Mario Pasalic hardly did anything to impact the outcome of the game.

Josip Ilicic- 7/10

Josip Ilicic was brilliant for his side. The Slovenian set up Malinovsky for Atalanta's winning goal of the night. Moreover, he created another great chance for Zapata that went abegging.

Ruslan Malinovsky- 8/10

Ruslan Malinovsky scored the winner. The Ukrainian international had come close to scoring with a long-range free-kick but found success moments later as he deflected a shot past Szczesny to give Atalanta a crucial win.

