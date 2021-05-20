Atalanta 1-2 Juventus: 5 Talking Points as Juve beat Atalanta to lift the Coppa Italia trophy | Coppa Italia 2020-21

The men from Turin came out as champions in a hard-fought final between Atalanta and Juventus. Andrea Pirlo's men put aside their flawed league and Champions League campaigns before entering the pitch to take on Atalanta. And truth be told, they played like a rejuvenated side, possessing the sheer will to lift the trophy at any cost.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta were second best through out the 90 minutes, as Juventus outlasted Gli Orobici in a thrilling final. Against the run of play, it was Juve who scored the first goal of the night, through the former Atalanta player Dejan Kulusevski. The 21-year-old curled a beautiful left-footed strike into the side netting to make it 1-0 for his side in the 31st minute.

Atalanta wasted no time as they hit back within 10 minutes. Ruslan Malinovskyi got his team back into the game with a wonderful effort, taking his tally to 14 goals this season. The men in blue completely dominated Juve in the first half as the Bianconeri found themselves lucky to be at par after 45 minutes.

However, Andrea Pirlo seemingly breathed new life into Juventus as it was a completely different side in the second half.

Juventus, led by Giorgio Chiellini, made sure they left everything on the pitch as they amassed around 10 shots in the 2nd half, almost thrice of what Atalanta were able to create. Juve eventually scored the third goal of the night as it was Federico Chiesa this time who sealed the win for the former Italy champions, smashing it home from point-blank range.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 talking points from the Coppa Italia final.

#5 Juventus' attack was too hot to handle for Atalanta

Gian Piero Gasperini's men have only lost to Juventus once in their last 7 meetings against the Turin-based club. But Atalanta's performance said otherwise as they were unable to contain anything coming through the likes of Federico Chiesa, Kulusevski and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was indeed a game of two halves. Atalanta controlled the first half but were unable to find a second goal, while Juventus showcased total dominance over their opponent in the second half and capped it off with the winning goal in the process.

Juve's forwards were finding it easy to disrupt Atalanta's shape as they constantly ran the channels as well as getting in between the lines. The off-the-ball movements by the men in black and white were world class, and they were rewarded with a goal in the final quarter of the game.

#4 Matthijs de Ligt proves his worth on the big stage

Matthijs de Ligt hasn't had the best of times in Italy since securing his move to Juventus in the summer of 2019. The 21-year-old has often been scrutinized for his performances over the past two years but history did not repeat itself.

De Ligt has been a regular figure in Andrea Pirlo's XI alongside Chiellini, and the pairing were at the top of their game last night. The duo kept Duvan Zapata in check as Atalanta's best goalscorer was unable to breach the defense.

Okay, last one from me.



Stellar 90 mins aside, Mathi De Ligt may have single-handedly saved the match by preventing Romero's tap-in, resulting in a bloodied ankle. Didn't miss a minute. He was quite literally limping onto the podium to celebrate.



He's 21. He's Bianconero. ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/p8KS0m3rCp — Inconvenient Truth (@ITruth98) May 19, 2021

De Ligt won 100% of his aerial duels, while making 3 interceptions, 3 tackles and 2 blocks to keep his side from conceding. The Turin club defended a 1-goal lead for 25 minutes and Atalanta's forwards did not have a sniff at goal.

