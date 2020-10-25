Atalanta vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Atalanta are set to play hosts to Ajax at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Tuesday in their second UEFA Champions League fixture of the current campaign.

Atalanta come into this game following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday.

Goals from veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella, Norwegian midfielder Morten Thorsby and Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto secured the win for Claudio Ranieri's side.

Colombian striker Duvan Zapata scored the consolation goal for Atalanta, who have now conceded seven goals in their last two Serie A games.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat VVV-Venlo 13-0 in a historic result yesterday in the Eredivisie.

Five goals from young Burkina Faso international Lassina Traore, braces from Dutch midfielder Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and veteran striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and goals from captain and forward Dusan Tadic, Netherlands international Daley Blind, young Brazilian attacker Antony and Lisandro Martinez sealed the comprehensive win for Erik ten Hag's men.

This is the biggest win in the history of the Eredivisie, with Christian Kum's second-half red card for VVV-Venlo making matters worse for the Dutch club.

Advertisement

Atalanta vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax and Atalanta have not faced each other in an official fixture.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-L-W-W

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-L-L

Atalanta vs Ajax Team News

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Italian goalkeepers Marco Carnesecchi and Pierluigi Gollini, as well as centre-back Mattia Caldara, who are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Marco Carnesecchi, Pierluigi Gollini, Mattia Caldara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Ajax will be without young Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, who is out with a long-term injury. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Ajax Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Mario Pasalic, Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch, Lisandro Martinez, David Neres, Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes

Atalanta vs Ajax Prediction

Atalanta are arguably the most entertaining team to watch in Serie A, playing an attacking brand of football which has piqued the interest of fans around the world. Gian Piero Gasperini's side may be wobbling in the league at the moment, but they have enough firepower to cause problems for Ajax.

Ajax, on the other hand, will be in a good mood after a record-breaking night on Saturday. However, the absence of young Kudus, who showed good form before his injury, could be crucial in this European fixture.

Advertisement

A high-octane match is expected, with little chance of a clean sheet for either side. This match could go either way, but Ajax's form might just prove to be the difference after 90 minutes.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-3 Ajax

Also Read: Real Madrid star Marco Asensio reveals reason behind Barcelona snub before Real Madrid move