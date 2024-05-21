Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | UEFA Europa League Final 2023-24

The UEFA Europa League culminates in an exciting final this week as Atalanta lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday. Bayer Leverkusen have already created history this season and will look to add another feather to their cap in this fixture.

Atalanta are in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. La Dea eased past Lecce by a 2-0 scoreline and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen have been exceptional over the past year and have won the Bundesliga title this season. The German champions are unbeaten in all competitions so far and will look to extend their run this week.

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Atalanta have an excellent record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won both the matches played between the two teams. Bayer Leverkusen are yet to win an official game against Atalanta on the European stage.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March 2022 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Atalanta.

Atalanta form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Atalanta

Emil Holm and Sead Kolasinac are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Marten de Roon has also picked up an injury and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Emil Holm, Sead Kolasinac, Marten de Roon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have a fully fit squad and will look to field their best lineup this week. Florian Wirtz has completed his recovery and will feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Scalvini; Zappacosta, Pasalic, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, De Ketelaere, Scamacca

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz, Schick

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been in excellent form over the past year and have thrived under Xabi Alonso. The German side has not been successful in a European competition since 1988 and will look to secure another triumph this week.

Atalanta can be lethal on their day and have established their own identity under Gian Piero Gasperini. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen