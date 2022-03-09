Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen face off at the Gewiss Stadium in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash on Thursday.

The visitors head into the game following a first-placed finish in the group stages, while the hosts comfortably edged out Olympiacos in last month’s playoff.

Atalanta were denied their third win on the spin last Saturday as they fell to a narrow 1-0 loss against Roma in Serie A.

This further highlights La Dea's recent domestic woes as they have managed just one win from their last seven Serie A outings.

They will now look to end this dry spell as they turn their attention to the Europa League, where they comfortably edged out Olympiacos in the playoff round, courtesy of a 5-1 victory over two legs.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen put on a resilient performance as they held reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw last Saturday.

They are now unbeaten in seven of their last eight league games, claiming five wins and two draws in that time.

Bayer Leverkusen will look to keep this fine run going on their return to the Europa League, where they claimed 13 points from six games to finish at the summit of Group G.

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Atalanta Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Atalanta

The hosts will be without the services of Duvan Zapata and Josip Ilicic, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

The Bundesliga side will be without Karim Bellarabi, Andrey Lunev, Patrick Schick and Robert Andrich, who have been ruled out through injuries. Kerem Demirbay will also miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Robert Andrich, Karim Bellarabi, Andrey Lunev, Patrick Schick

Suspended: Kerem Demirbay

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Jose Luis Palomino; Hans Hateboer, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Joakim Maehle; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic; Matteo Pessina

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Mitchel Bakker; Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios; Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz; Lucas Alario

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Both sides head into the game evenly-matched on paper and in similar form, making this an exciting contest. We predict an entertaining and high-scoring draw, leaving all to play for in Germany.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Edited by Peter P