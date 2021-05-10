Atalanta vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta are set to play host to Benevento at the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday for their latest Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 5-2 win over Roberto D'Aversa's Parma yesterday at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. Goals from Ukrainian forward Ruslan Malinovskyi, Italian midfielder Matteo Pessina and Russia international Aleksei Miranchuk and a second-half brace from Colombian striker Luis Muriel ensured victory for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta.

Second-half goals from Argentine midfielder Juan Brunetta and young Switzerland international Simon Sohm proved to be a mere consolation for Parma.

Benevento, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Leonardo Semplici's Cagliari yesterday at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito. Goals from Greek left-back Charalampos Lykogiannis, Italian striker Leonardo Pavoletti and Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro sealed the deal for Cagliari. Peru international Gianluca Lapadula scored the consolation goal for Benevento.

Atalanta vs Benevento Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold the clear advantage, having won all three games.

1⚽️4! 🔥



Superiamo quota 100 gol complessivi per la terza stagione consecutiva! 🤯#Atalanta have scored 100+ goals for the third straight season! 🤩#ParmaAtalanta #GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/OlUQGzOZYF — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) May 9, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Atalanta beating Benevento 4-1. Goals from Slovenian attacker Josip Ilicic, centre-back Rafael Toloi and Colombia internationals Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel secured the win for Atalanta. Italian forward Marco Sau scored the sole goal for Benevento.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-D-W

Benevento form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-D-L

Atalanta vs Benevento Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta will be without former Roma centre-back and Italy international Rafael Toloi, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Rafael Toloi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benevento

Meanwhile, Benevento manager Filippo Inzaghi will be unable to call upon the services of Italy international Marco Sau and attacker Gabriel Moncini, while there are doubts over the availability of Belgian left-back Daam Foulon and Spanish forward Iago Falque. Experienced midfielder Pasquale Schiattarella is suspended.

Injured: Marco Sau, Gabriel Moncini

Doubtful: Iago Falque, Daam Foulon

Suspended: Pasquale Schiattarella

Atalanta vs Benevento Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Sportiello, Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Josip Ilicic, Aleksei Miranchuk, Luis Muriel

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo, Fabio Depaoli, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Federico Barba, Perparim Hetemaj, Nicolas Viola, Artur Ionita, Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari, Gianluca Lapadula

Atalanta vs Benevento Prediction

Atalanta are 2nd in the Serie A table, equal on points with 3rd-placed AC Milan and two points ahead of 4th-placed Napoli. They continue to be one of the most entertaining sides in Europe. Colombia international Luis Muriel has registered 21 league goals this season for them.

Luis Muriel has scored 20 league goals in a season for the first time in his career.



A new personal best. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/fMa4CH9yAD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 9, 2021

Benevento, on the other hand, are 18th in the league table, three points behind 17th-placed Spezia. They have lost four of their last five league games, and will have to be at their very best if they intend to play in Serie A next season.

Atalanta are in fine form and will be the favourites here.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Benevento

