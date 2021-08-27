Atalanta vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta take on Bologna at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Saturday. Atalanta have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Bologna managed a 12th-place finish in the Serie A last season and will need to take it up a notch this season. The Bolognese outfit edged Salernitana to a 3-2 victory last week and will need to work hard this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations under Gian Piero Gasperini and finished in third place last season. La Dea defeated Torino by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Atalanta vs Bologna Head-to-Head

Atalanta have a good record against Bologna and have won 17 games out of 34 matches played between the two teams. Bologna have managed seven victories against Atalanta and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 5-0 victory for Atalanta. Bologna were dismal on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atalanta form guide in the Seire A: W

Bologna form guide in the Serie A: W

Atalanta vs Bologna Team News

Atalanta

Duvan Zapata is currently injured and will likely be replaced by his compatriot Luis Muriel in this match. Hans Hateboer is recovering from surgery at the moment and will also be ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Duvan Zapata, Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna

Roberto Soriano and Jerdy Schouten were sent off against Salernitana last weekend and are suspended for this match. Bologna do not have any injury concerns and will need to field a strong team against Atalanta.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten

Atalanta vs Bologna Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten De Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Josip Ilicic, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel

🎙 È iniziata la conferenza stampa di mister #Gasperini alla vigilia di #AtalantaBologna



🎙 Coach Gasperini’s press conference ahead of Atalanta-Bologna is underway#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/I20JChghQP — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) August 27, 2021

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi, Aaron Hickey; Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez; Riccardo Orsolini, Emanuel Vignato, Musa Barrow; Marko Arnautovic

Atalanta vs Bologna Prediction

Atalanta have shown tremendous improvement under Gian Piero Gasperini and will be intent on replicating their heroics last season. The likes of Luis Muriel and Josip Ilisic have been pivotal to La Dea's fortunes and will have to step up this weekend.

Bologna can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to resolve ahead of this match. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Bologna

