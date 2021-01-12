Atalanta vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Atalanta are set to play host to Cagliari at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Thursday in the Coppa Italia round of 16 fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento on Saturday in the Serie A.

Goals from Slovenia international Josip Ilicic, Brazilian centre-back Rafael Toloi and Colombian strikers Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel ensured victory for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta.

Veteran striker Marco Sau scored the consolation goal in the second half for Benevento.

Cagliari, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Cesare Prandelli's Fiorentina on Sunday in Serie A. A second-half goal from young Serbian attacker Dusan Vlahovic sealed the deal for La Viola.

Atalanta vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

In 25 previous encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold a slight advantage. They have won 12 games, lost 10 and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago in Serie A, with Atalanta beating Cagliari 5-2.

Goals from Colombia internationals Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata, Argentine forward Papu Gomez, Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic and Dutch attacker Sam Lammers secured the win for Atalanta.

Former Atletico Madrid centre-back Diego Godin and Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro scored the consolation goals for Cagliari.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: L-L-L-L-D

Atalanta vs Cagliari Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta will be without Croatia international Mario Pasalic, who is nursing an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Mario Pasalic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari

Meanwhile, Cagliari manager Eusebio Di Francesco will be unable to call upon the services of young defender Andrea Carboni, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Former Napoli and Sevilla midfielder and Croatia international Marko Rog is out with an injury. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Paolo Farago and young Angola international Zito Luvumbo.

Injured: Marko Rog

Doubtful: Paolo Farago, Zito Luvumbo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andrea Carboni

Atalanta vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marco Sportiello, Mattia Caldara, Bosko Sutalo, Jose Luis Palomino, Joakim Maehle, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Robin Gosens, Aleksei Miranchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Luis Muriel

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Alessio Cragno, Fabio Pisacane, Diego Godin, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Christian Oliva, Riccardo Sottil, Razvan Marin, Radja Nainggolan, Giovanni Simeone, Joao Pedro

Atalanta vs Cagliari Prediction

Atalanta continue to be one of the most entertaining sides in Europe, scoring many goals in their matches. They have signed Danish right-back Joakim Maehle, and their side looks well-equipped to face the rigours of domestic and continental football.

Cagliari, on the other hand, sit 16th in the league table, and have lost four consecutive league matches. The arrival of Belgium international Radja Nainggolan could be a big boost, as the 32-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at the club last season.

Atalanta are in good form and appear to be scoring for fun. They should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 4-1 Cagliari

