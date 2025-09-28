Atalanta vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Atalanta take on Club Brugge on matchday two of the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday. The hosts are rock-bottom in the 24-team standings after a heavy opening-day defeat on the road.

Ivan Juric's Atalanta are coming off a 1-1 Serie A draw at Juventus on Sunday. Kamaldeen Sulemana's first-half stoppage-time opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Juan Cabal 12 minutes from time.

However, attention now turns to the Champions League, where La Dea will seek to move up the standings after a 4-0 defeat at defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, conceding twice in each half.

Meanwhile, Nicky Hayen's Brugge are fresh off a 2-1 Belgian Pro League win at Standard Liege on Saturday. Following Rafiki Said's eighth-minute opener for the hosts, Brugge equalised through Christos Tzolis two minutes later before Romeo Vermant grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Before that, Blauw-Zwart had opened their continental campaign two weeks earlier with a 4-1 home win over Ligue 1 side FC Monaco. Brugge led 3-0 at the break and added a fourth through Mamadou Diakhon 15 minutes from time, rendering Ansu Fati's stoppage-time stroke a mere consolation. The win took Brugge to third in the fledgling standings.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Atalanta-Brugge Champions League clash at the Gewiss Stadium:

Atalanta vs Club Brugge head-to-head stats and key numbers

The two sides have met twice previously in the Champions League, with Brugge winning both, scoring five times and conceding twice.

Atalanta met Brugge in last season's knockout phase playoffs, losing 2-1 away in the first leg before going down 3-1 at home in the return to bow out.

La Dea have won two of their last five competitive home games, losing one.

Brugge have three wins and a loss in their last five road outings across competitions.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Atalanta: D-W-L-W-D; Brugge: W-D-W-W-L

Club Brugge vs Atalanta prediction

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the season, both domestically and in Europe. While Brugge are second in their domestic league, La Dea are four places further down in Serie A.

However, there's a bigger chasm between them in the Champions League - 21 places. Moreover, Brugge have won all five games in the competition this season, including two each in the third qualifying round-and play-offs, while La Dea are on a three-game losing streak since the 2024-25 campaign.

However, the hosts have never lost four in a row in the Champions League, so expect them to build on their Juventus stalemate with another in Europe.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Club Brugge

Atalanta vs Club Brugge betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both sides to score: Yes (Both teams netted in their two previous meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Their only two meetings have each produced at least three goals.

