Atalanta vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta are set to play host to Crotone on Wednesday at the Gewiss Stadium for their latest Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria yesterday at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Goals from Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi and German left-back Robin Gosens ensured victory for Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta.

Crotone, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to ten-man Cagliari yesterday at the Stadio Ezio Scida. Second-half goals from Italian striker Leonardo Pavoletti and Brazilian midfielder Joao Pedro secured the win for Leonardo Semplici's Cagliari, who had Greek left-back Charalampos Lykogiannis sent off in the second-half.

Atalanta vs Crotone Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Atalanta beating Crotone 2-1. A first-half brace from Colombian forward Luis Muriel sealed the deal for Atalanta. Nigeria international Simeon Nwankwo scored the consolation goal for Crotone.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-L

Crotone form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-L-L

Atalanta vs Crotone Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta will be without Dutch right-back Hans Hateboer and Colombian striker Duvan Zapata, who are both nursing injuries, while Dutch midfielder Marten de Roon is suspended. Other than that thereare no known issues and manager Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Hans Hateboer, Duvan Zapata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marten de Roon

Crotone

Meanwhile, Crotone manager Giovanni Stroppa could be unable to call upon the services of Ivory Coast international Koffi Djidji, midfielder Ahmad Benali, veteran midfielder Luca Cigarini and former Red Star Belgrade midfielder Milos Vulic.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Luca Cigarini, Milos Vulic, Koffi Djidji, Ahmad Benali

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Crotone Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Sportiello, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi, Joakim Maehle, Remo Freuler, Mario Pasalic, Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens, Aleksei Miranchuk, Luis Muriel

Crotone Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Cordaz, Lisandro Magallan, Vladimir Golemic, Sebastiano Luperto, Andrea Rispoli, Salvatore Molina, Niccolo Zanellato, Pedro Pereira, Adam Ounas, Junior Messias, Samuel Di Carmine

Atalanta vs Crotone Prediction

Atalanta are currently 4th in the Serie A table, and have won their last three league games. They sold star forward and captain Papu Gomez to Sevilla in January after a rift with manager Gasperini, but the likes of Luis Muriel and Robin Gosens continue to impress with their performances.

Crotone, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the league table, eight points behind 17th placed Torino, who have a game in hand. Brazilian forward Junior Messias has done well for them.

Atalanta will be the favourites to win this game and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-0 Crotone

