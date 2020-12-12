Atalanta vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with Fiorentina at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday. Both teams have endured underwhelmed campaigns this season and need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Fiorentina are currently in a dismal 17th place in the Serie A standings and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The Florence-based outfit cannot afford to slip up and needs to turn its season around before the end of the year.

Atalanta have failed to hit the heights they reached last season and are currently in ninth place in the Serie A table. Gian Piero Gasperini's side suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat against Verona last weekend and needs a shot in the arm in this fixture.

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a good record against Atalanta and have won 16 matches out of a total of 38 games played between the two sides. Atalanta have managed only seven victories against Fiorentina and will need to step up in this game.

The previous game between the two sides ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Atalanta. Duvan Zapata got on to the scoresheet on the day and will want to make an impact on this game.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-W-L

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-D-L

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Team News

Mario Pasalic is currently injured

Atalanta

Mario Pasalic, Aleksey Miranchuk, and Mattia Caldara are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Ruslan Malinovskiy is back in the squad and might make an appearance in this game.

Injured: Mario Pasalic, Aleksey Miranchuk, Mattia Caldara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Castrovilli is unavailable at the moment

Fiorentina

Fiorentina will have to do without Gaetano Castrovilli against Atalanta in the Serie A this weekend. The away side will have to field its best eleven going into this game.

Injured: Gaetano Castrovilli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pierluigi Gollini; Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi; Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Marten De Roon, Hans Hateboer; Matteo Pessina, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Franck Ribery scored his first Fiorentina and Serie A goal at Atalanta ⚽️#ForzaViola 💜 #AtalantaFiorentina pic.twitter.com/CeNgXLRodU — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) December 11, 2020

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Cristiano Biraghi, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic, Martin Caceres; Giacomo Bonaventura, Erick Pulgar, Sofyan Amrabat, Jose Callejon; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Atalanta vs Fiorentina Prediction

Atalanta have a strong squad and have a point to prove going into this game. Gian Piero Gasperini's novel ideas are yet to bear fruit this season and the Bergamese outfit will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Fiorentina have their fair share of impressive players but have not met expectations so far this season. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-1 Fiorentina

