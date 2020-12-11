AC Milan vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as AC Milan take on Parma at the San Siro in an important game on Sunday. AC Milan have been excellent this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Parma are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Benevento in its previous game and needs to be at its best in this game.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the Serie A this season and have won 26 points from their 10 games. The Rossoneri have built an excellent squad under Stefano Pioli and are the favourites to win this match.

AC Milan vs Parma Head-to-Head

AC Milan have an exceptional record against Parma and have won 15 matches out of a total of 22 games played between the two teams since the turn of the century. Parma have managed only three victories against the Rossoneri and need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous match between the two teams in July this year ended in an emphatic 3-1 victory for AC Milan. Franck Kessie was exceptional on the day and will have to play his part in this game.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Parma form guide in the Serie A: D-W-L-D-D

AC Milan vs Parma Team News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic might not play this game

AC Milan

Mateo Musacchio is currently injured and will not play a part in this game. AC Milan talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Sparta Prague. Rafael Leao has completed his recovery and is back in the squad for this game.

Injured: Mateo Musacchio

Doubtful: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Suspended: None

Vincent Laurini is unavailable at the moment

Parma

Parma have several injury concerns at the moment and will have to do without Vincent Laurini, Riccardo Gagliolo, Wylan Cyprien, and Giuseppe Pezzella against AC Milan this weekend.

Injured: Vincent Laurini, Riccardo Gagliolo, Wylan Cyprien, Giuseppe Pezzella

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Parma Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rafael Leao; Ante Rebic

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Simone Iacoponi, Yordan Osorio, Maxime Busi; Jasmin Kurtic, Matteo Scozzarella, Hernani Azevedo Junior; Gervinho, Andreas Cornelius, Yann Karamoh

AC Milan vs Parma Prediction

AC Milan are currently unbeaten in the Serie A and will be in no mood to relent against a Parma side that has underperformed this season. The Rossoneri have plenty of squad depth and have exceeded expectations this year.

Parma do have the likes of Gervinho and Andreas Cornelius in their ranks and can trouble Stefano Pioli's side this weekend. AC Milan have a superior squad, however, and hold the upper hand in this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Parma

