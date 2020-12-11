Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Paris Saint-Germain take on Lyon in a crucial fixture at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Both teams are in excellent form and will want to win this game.

Lyon have scored six goals in their last two Ligue 1 games and have effectively recovered from a slow start to the season. The away side is currently in third place in the Ligue 1 standings and will need to be at its best ahead of this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Istanbul Basaksehir by a 5-1 margin during the week and have one of the most lethal line-ups in Europe. The French giants are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have managed 10 points from their last five matches in the league.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have a good record against Lyon and have won 23 games out of a total of 53 matches against their opponents. Lyon have managed 16 victories against the reigning champions and can trouble Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The previous meeting between these two teams earlier this year ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams had their chances on the day and will want to be more clinical this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-L-W-W

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-D

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Team News

Mauro Icardi is currently injured

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have several injuries to account for in this game and will have to do without Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia, and Juan Bernat against Lyon. Julian Draxler also has fitness concerns and might not feature in this game

Injured: Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Julian Draxler

Suspended: None

Rayan Cherki is not available at the moment

Lyon

For arguably the first time this season, Lyon do not have any injury concerns and will be able to field most of their best players in this game. Rayan Cherki was sent off last weekend and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rayan Cherki

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Colin Dagba; Rafinha, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

🎙️ @LeoDubois15 ahead of #PSGOL on Sunday: "It's a big game. All the matches are important. There is a long way to go in the league afterwards. We have a run of wins, which is important. We want to reverse the recent trend and have a good game in Paris." pic.twitter.com/yM8TTNBBUn — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) December 11, 2020

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have a formidable squad and will be intent on defending their Ligue 1 title this season. The French champions are only two points ahead of Lyon and Lille at the moment and cannot afford to lose this game.

Lyon have improved since the start of the season and the likes of Memphis Depay and Tinotenda Kadewere have come into their own in recent weeks. The two teams are in excellent form and may well share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Lyon

