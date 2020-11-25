FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: November 2020

France Football may have scrapped the Ballon d'Or this year in favour of a Ballon d'Or Dream Team but the FIFA Best Player Awards are still likely to go ahead and will witness an interesting battle between the usual suspects and a few unlikely names.

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted the landscape of the game and with football in a period of transition, the awards are likely to see a few new recipients over the next few years.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have maintained a watertight duopoly over the award in recent years but their stranglehold is likely to be broken this year with several young players making their mark in Europe.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the FIFA Men's Best Player Award Power Rankings for the month of November.

#11 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has not been at his best this month

Widely regarded as one of the most complete midfielders in the world at the moment, Kevin De Bruyne has had a relatively quiet month by his own high standards. The Belgian midfielder has slipped to 10th place in this month's rankings with Manchester City struggling to hit their peak in the Premier League.

At his best, Kevin De Bruyne is virtually unstoppable and is the beating heart of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City outfit. The former Chelsea man has shown glimpses of his extraordinary set of skills this season but will need to be more consistent to move up this list.

Advertisement

De Bruyne was brilliant for Manchester City at the start of the year and his versatility gave the Cityzens the shot in the arm that they needed towards the end of the season. Pep Guardiola relies heavily on Kevin De Bruyne to do the heavy lifting in Manchester City's midfield and will need the midfielder at his best this year.

#10 Thiago Alcantara

Thiago was excellent for Bayern Munich

Thiago Alcantara keeps getting better with age. The Spanish midfielder enjoyed an excellent season with Bayern Munich last year and is now looking to set the Premier League alight with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Thiago was instrumental to Bayern Munich's incredible treble-winning campaign last season and his irresistible performances have made him one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Advertisement

The Spaniard is yet to make his mark at Liverpool but his unique talent and wealth of experience make him a prized possession at Anfield. Thiago Alcantara has had his fair share of injury concerns but is arguably the best playmaker in the world at his peak.

#9 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has been excellent for Liverpool

Liverpool have one of the most dangerous front-lines in world football at the moment and Senegalese forward Sadio Mane often slips under the radar with his exquisite performances. The forward is a lethal force on the counter and rarely puts a foot wrong in the final third.

Liverpool's exceptional success in the Premier League has been characterised by a distinct philosophy under Jurgen Klopp. The German manager relies heavily on pace on the flanks and Sadio Mane's reliable performances have already made him a fan favourite at Anfield.

Sadio Mane often steps up to the plate on the big stage and was integral to Liverpool's Premier League title this season. The winger is irreplaceable in the Reds line-up and remains one of Liverpool's most effective players.

Also Read: Top 10 attacking trios in football history