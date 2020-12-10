Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League features one of England's most exciting derbies this weekend as Manchester United take on arch-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. The two Premier League giants have not been at their best this season and will want to win their city's bragging rights this weekend.

Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League earlier this week and suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig. The Red Devils are currently in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have a point to prove going into this game.

Manchester City have largely recovered from their slow start to the season but have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. Pep Guardiola's side is one point behind Manchester United at the moment and will want to move further up the table this weekend.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester United have a predictably good historical record against Manchester City and have won 76 games out of a total of 182 official matches played between the two sides. Manchester City have managed only 54 victories against their local rivals and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous game between the two teams earlier this year ended in a surprising 2-0 victory for Manchester United. Scott McTominay scored a goal on the day and will want to make an impact on the result this weekend.

Manchester United form guide in the Premier League: W-W-W-W-L

Manchester City form guide in the Premier League: W-W-L-D-W

Manchester United vs Manchester City Team News

Anthony Martial might not feature in this game

Manchester United

Manchester United have a few concerns with fitness in their final third and might not be able to field Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani against Manchester City this weekend. Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford are likely to lead the line for the Red Devils.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani

Suspended: None

Sergio Aguero scored for Manchester City this week

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero was eased back into action for Manchester City in the Champions League but is unlikely to play a part in this game. Eric Garcia is also carrying knocks and might not feature against Manchester United.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Fred, Scott McTominay; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Mason Greenwood

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester United often tend to bring their best selves to this derby and will have a point to prove after their exit from the Champions League. The Red Devils have been fairly inconsistent this season and will rely heavily on Bruno Fernandes to provide the creative impetus in this game.

Manchester City depend on a talisman of their own and the indomitable Kevin De Bruyne will have to be at his best this weekend. Manchester City have found their feet in recent weeks and hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City

