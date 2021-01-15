Atalanta vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta are set to play host to Genoa at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento last Saturday in their most recent Serie A match.

Goals from Slovenia international Josip Ilicic, Brazilian centre-back Rafael Toloi and Colombia internationals Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel ensured victory for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

Veteran attacker Marco Sau scored the consolation goal for Benevento in the second half.

Genoa, on the other hand, beat Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna 2-0 last Saturday in their last Serie A game.

Goals from Slovenian midfielder Miha Zajc and Italian striker Mattia Destro sealed the deal for Davide Ballardini's Genoa.

Atalanta vs Genoa Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atalanta hold a slight advantage. They have won nine games, lost seven and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from attacker Josip Ilicic and centre-back Rafael Toloi for Atalanta were cancelled out by goals from veteran left-back Domenico Criscito and striker Antonio Sanabria.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Genoa form guide in Serie A: W-L-D-W-L

Atalanta vs Genoa Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic, who is currently out with an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues.

Injured: Mario Pasalic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Genoa

Genoa will be without veteran Colombian centre-back Cristian Zapata, striker Goran Pandev, Italian left-back Luca Pellegrini and centre-back Davide Biraschi, who are all nursing injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of winger Vittorio Parignini and midfielder Francesco Cassata.

Injured: Goran Pandev, Cristian Zapata, Davide Biraschi, Luca Pellegrini

Doubtful: Francesco Cassata, Vittorio Parignini

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Genoa Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Matteo Pessina, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Duvan Zapata

1️⃣⚽️



Luis #Muriel ha raggiunto la doppia cifra dopo sole 16 giornate di @SerieA (e 14 presenze): è un nuovo record per il colombiano! 🕺🏽🇨🇴



Lucho notched double figures after only 16 @SerieA_EN games (and 14 appearances): it's his new personal best! 🔥

⠀#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/hbSaaDMIJm — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) January 12, 2021

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin, Mattia Bani, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello, Davide Zappacosta, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Domenico Criscito, Mattia Destro, Eldor Shomurodov

Atalanta vs Genoa Prediction

Atalanta are in fine form coming into this game, and continue to be one of the most exciting teams to watch. They are fifth in the league table, three points behind third-placed Roma with a game in hand. The team from Bergamo have been scoring for fun.

Genoa, on the other hand, are 17th in the league table, two points ahead of 18th placed Torino. Davide Ballardini's side will be keen not to get dragged into a relegation battle, and the form of striker Mattia Destro could prove to be crucial.

Atalanta are in good form and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Genoa

