Reports: Yves Bissouma keen on joining Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma would be interested in joining Arsenal, who have been linked with the player.

According to Football London, a close friend of Bissouma has confirmed that the talented midfielder would choose Arsenal over any other Premier League club.

Bissouma joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2018 and has made 74 appearances in all competitions since then, scoring three goals. The 24-year-old has impressed in a struggling Seagulls side this season, with some good performances in the center of the park.

While Arsenal need to reinforce their midfield, there has been a general acceptance that the Gunners need to sign a creative midfielder. Bissouma is not known for his creativity and excels in a more deeper defensive role.

🦶 Most tackles in the Premier League this season



🥇 Oriol Romeu - 53

🥈 N'Golo Kante - 50

🥉 𝗬𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗺𝗮 - 𝟰𝟵



🗞️ Arsenal are interested in signing the Brighton midfielder, as per @Football_LDN pic.twitter.com/mV0QziX9Rb — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 11, 2021

However, Arsenal decided to let go of midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi on loan last season and summer signing Thomas Partey has been unlucky with injuries.

Bissouma could prove to be a shrewd signing if Arsenal can ensure that they don't pay over the odds for him.

Arsenal also linked with Julian Brandt and Ryan Christie

Yves Bissouma has been linked with Arsenal

Amid reports that Bissouma would be keen to move to Arsenal, the Gunners have also been linked with multiple attacking midfielders.

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt has been linked heavily. The Germany international joined Borussia Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen in 2019 but has not been a constant starter at the club.

Celtic's Ryan Christie, Real Madrid's Isco and Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen have also been linked. However, Norwich City's talented Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia is reportedly Arsenal's top target as things stand.

Buendia has been the best player in the Championship this season and was arguably the Canaries' best player last season as well in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Norwich City would be willing to let go of Buendia in January, given that they sit at the top of the Championship table currently.

A move for Bissouma seems unlikely this month, with Arsenal more focussed on solving their creativity issues.

Emiliano Buendía has created more chances (62) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season.



He could be a popular man in the the January transfer window. 📝 pic.twitter.com/wrslufKDIW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 4, 2021

Also Read: Reports: AC Milan interested in signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori