Reports: AC Milan interested in signing Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori

Serie A league leaders AC Milan are reportedly keeping an eye on Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, as the Italian giants eye defensive reinforcements.

According to reputed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have started talks with Chelsea regarding signing Tomori. However, AC Milan's first priority remains Strasbourg centre-back Mohamed Simakan.

Fikayo Tomori is a product of the famed Chelsea youth academy and is regarded as a player with enormous potential. The 23-year old was impressive at Derby County during an earlier loan spell, and was integrated into the Chelsea first-team last season.

The England international made 22 appearances in all competitions last season but has found game-time hard to come by this season. The arrival of veteran centre-back Thiago Silva has pushed Tomori further down the pecking order.

New chance for Fikayo Tomori: AC Milan have contacted Chelsea for the English centre back. Tomori would accept the destination. 🔵 #cfc



...but the main target for Milan is still Mohamed Simakan [Strasbourg]. Only if the deal will collapse, Tomori would be the option. 🔴 #acmilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2021

Everton have also been linked with the centre-back, but Fikayo Tomori would be willing to join AC Milan from Chelsea, according to Romano. However, it all rests on whether AC Milan sign Simakan from Strasbourg.

The French defender is also seen as a talented young player, amid rumours that Chelsea and Liverpool, apart from AC Milan, are also interested in signing the 20-year old.

Chelsea happy to let go of Fikayo Tomori as Lampard continues to restructure the squad

Fikayo Tomori could leave Chelsea soon

Fikayo Tomori had some good moments last season, but has been unable to establish himself as the first-choice centre-back at Chelsea in the new campaign.

Chelsea were extremely busy during the summer transfer window, and brought in German stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. The London club also added midfielder Hakim Ziyech, left-back Ben Chilwell, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and centre-back Thiago Silva.

Silva has proven to be a shrewd acquisition. The 36-year-old, who arrived on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, has slotted comfortably into Chelsea's back-line.

As a result, Tomori has only made four appearances in all competitions so far. Chelsea have also signed talented young centre-back Malang Sarr on a free transfer, and have immediately loaned the 21-year old out to Porto.

The Blues are also keen to bring West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice back to the club. Rice spent eight years at the Chelsea youth academy before joining the Hammers, where he has excelled.

Although a midfielder, the England international can also play as a centre-back, which could further reduce Tomori's chances.

Declan Rice has told pals he would prefer to stay in London and has no interest in joining Manchester United, with Chelsea also interested in the midfielder. (Source: Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/JnYruF23LI — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 10, 2021

