Atalanta vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta are set to play hosts to Hellas Verona at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Saturday in their next Serie A fixture.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over English Premier League side Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League group stage game on Wednesday.

Goals from Slovenian attacker Josip Ilicic and Germany international Robin Gosens in the second half secured the win for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Cagliari in the Coppa Italia fourth round on Wednesday.

Goals from striker Alberto Cerri and winger Riccardo Sottil ensured next round qualification for Cagliari, with Gambian midfielder Ebrima Colley scoring the consolation goal for Hellas Verona.

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

In 11 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Hellas Verona have won four games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Colombia international Duvan Zapata for Atalanta was cancelled out by a goal from midfielder Matteo Pessina, on loan from Atalanta, for Hellas Verona.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-D-D

Hellas Verona form guide in Serie A: D-D-W-D-L

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Team News

Atalanta have a few injury concerns to deal with. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic, right-back Fabio Depaoli, Ukraine international Ruslan Malinovskyi and centre-back Mattia Caldara, who are all out injured.

Injured: Mario Pasalic, Fabio Depaoli, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mattia Caldara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Hellas Verona will also be without a few players. Veteran striker Nikola Kalinic, Serbian winger Darko Lazovic, centre-backs Matteo Lovato and Koray Gunter, former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira and midfielder Marco Benassi are all out injured. There are doubts over the availability of right-back Davide Faraoni, Swiss midfielder Kevin Ruegg and striker Andrea Favili.

Injured: Nikola Kalinic, Darko Lazovic, Matteo Lovato, Koray Gunter, Ronaldo Vieira, Marco Benassi

Doubtful: Davide Faraoni, Kevin Ruegg, Andrea Favili

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Josip Ilicic, Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Silvestri, Pawel Dawidowicz, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Ceccherini, Federico Dimarco, Antonin Barak, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Mattia Zaccagni, Samuel Di Carmine, Eddie Salcedo

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Atalanta have been inconsistent in the league, but their win against Liverpool on Wednesday would have been a huge confidence booster. The return of Josip Ilicic is a welcome one, while new signings like Aleksei Miranchuk and Cristian Romero are proving to be useful additions.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, lost key players in the summer. Kosovan centre-back Amir Rrahmani, talented Albanian centre-back Marash Kumbulla and midfielder Sofyan Amrabat departed for Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina respectively. Despite this, Hellas Verona are only two points behind Atalanta, and a win here would see them leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Atalanta have blown hot and cold, but given their talent and the ability of manager Gasperini to motivate, they should be able to beat Hellas Verona.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Hellas Verona

