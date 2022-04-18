Atalanta vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on Atalanta on Monday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona are in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this year. La Dea crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of RB Lepizig in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

Atalanta have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won 10 out of 21 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed eight victories against Atalanta and will look to cut the deficit on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Atalanta. Hellas Verona were poor on the day and will need to step up this week.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-D-L

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-L-D

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Team News

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta and Aleksey Miranchuk have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection. Rafael Toloi and Joakim Maehle remain injured, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Rafael Toloi, Joakim Maehle

Doubtful: Josip Ilicic

Suspended: None

Verona will face a tough test against Atalanta

Hellas Verona

Antonin Barak and Koray Gunter have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection. Pawel Dawidowicz and Ivor Pandur are still injured, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Pawel Dawidowicz, Ivor Pandur

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Jose Luis Palomino, Giorgio Scalvini, Merih Demiral; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Giuseppe Pezzella; Teun Koopmeiners, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Koray Gunter, Nicolo Casale, Federico Ceccherini; Marco Faraoni, Darko Lazovic, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze; Antonin Barak, Gianluca Caprari, Giovanni Simeone

Atalanta vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Atalanta can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to mount a late push for a top-four spot. La Dea have excellent players in their ranks but will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent.

Hellas Verona are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Atalanta have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-1 Hellas Verona

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi