Atalanta vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Preview

Atalanta are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The home side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lecce this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a relatively sluggish start. The Nerazzurri thrashed Bologna by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good record against Atalanta and have won 20 of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's seven victories.

Atalanta have failed to win their last seven matches against Inter Milan in the Serie A, with their previous victory against the Nerazzurri coming in 2018.

Atalanta managed to keep Inter Milan at bay in a goalless draw in their previous game and last kept consecutive clean sheets against the Nerazzurri in 1992.

Atalanta and Inter Milan have drawn their last two Serie A games at the Gewiss Stadium and could play out three consecutive draws for the first time in the history of the competition.

Atalanta lost their last two games against Lazio and Napoli at the Gewiss Stadium and could suffer three consecutive league defeats at home for the first time since 1997.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have improved over the past month and were virtually unstoppable against Bologna last week. The likes of Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez can be lethal on their day and will look to be at their best this weekend.

Atalanta have been in impressive form this season but have been troubled by Inter Milan in the past. The Nerazzurri are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Inter Milan

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes

