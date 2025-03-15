Atalanta vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta take on an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged Feyenoord to a narrow 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side thrashed Juventus by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an excellent recent record against Atalanta and have won 27 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's seven victories.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Atalanta in Serie A - their longest such run against La Dea in the history of the competition.

Atalanta and Inter Milan are set to face each other in a Serie A encounter with a gap of less than three points between them in the second half of the season for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

Inter Milan and Atalanta have won four games apiece and have scored 21 goals apiece in the last 15 matches played between the two teams in Serie A.

Atalanta are unbeaten in 22 of their last 23 matches in Serie A.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have clawed their way to the top of the league table this season and will be intent on peaking at the right time in Serie A. Hakan Calhanoglu found the back of the net last week and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Atalanta were sensational against Juventus in their previous game and can be virtually unstoppable on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Inter Milan

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

