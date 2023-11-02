Atalanta vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged AS Roma to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The home side eased past Empoli by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 23 out of the last 43 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's seven victories.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Atalanta in the Serie A - their longest such run against La Dea in the competition since 1955.

Atalanta have played out draws in 11 of their last 23 matches at home against Inter Milan in the Serie A - the most draws they have played out against any team in the competition during this period.

Atalanta have won six of their last 10 matches in the Serie A in each of their last two seasons - as many times as they had managed in the 61 campaigns preceding this run.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have been in exquisite form so far this season and will be intent on reclaiming the Serie A title. Lautaro Martinez has been at his lethal best for the Nerazzurri and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Atalanta can pack a punch on their day and have managed to keep Inter Milan at bay on multiple occasions in the recent past. Inter Milan are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Inter Milan

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes