Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Atalanta vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Bianconeri edged Lecce to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. La Dea edged Hellas Verona to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 31 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's six victories.

Under the tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta have lost only four of their 14 matches against Juventus in the Serie A after a run of 12 consecutive league defeats against them.

Juventus won their previous game against Atalanta in the Serie A by a 2-0 margin and could win consecutive games against La Dea with two clean sheets for the first time since 2016.

Atalanta have won only one of their last 18 matches at home against Juventus in the Serie A and have kept only one clean sheet during this period.

Atalanta have won each of their last four matches at home in the Serie A - their longest streak of this nature since a five-game run in May 2021.

Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus can pack a punch on their day and have grown in stature under Massimiliano Allegri. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Atalanta can be unstoppable on their day and have stepped up to the plate at the Gewiss Stadium. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Juventus

Atalanta vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score - Yes