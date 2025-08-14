Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

Club football is back in action with a set of matches this weekend as Juventus lock horns with Ivan Juric's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atalanta vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been impressive over the past year. The Bianconeri played out a 3-3 draw against NK Opatija in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, finished in third place in the league table last season and have stepped up to the plate in recent months. The home side edged Borussia Dortmund to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 32 out of the last 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's seven victories.

Atalanta are winless in their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Monza in a friendly encounter last week.

Juventus are unbeaten in their last two matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup last month.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last six matches against Juventus in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-0 margin in a Serie A encounter in May 2023.

Juventus ended their 2024-25 Serie A campaign with an unbeaten run of five matches on the trot.

Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have shown marked improvement over the past year and will be intent on competing for the league title this season. Andrea Cambiaso scored a brace in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Atalanta can pack a punch on their day and have an excellent recent record against the Bianconeri. Juventus are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Juventus

Atalanta vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

