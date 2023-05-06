Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday.

Atalanta vs Juventus Preview

Juventus are currently in third place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form this season. The Bianconeri edged Lecce to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The home side edged Spezia to a 3-2 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture. Luis Muriel scored a goal on the day and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Atalanta vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 30 out of the last 47 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's six victories.

Atalanta have played out 43 draws against Juventus in the history of the Serie A - they have played out more draws only against AC Milan in the competition.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last six matches against Juventus in the Serie A - the longest such streak against the Bianconeri in their league history.

Atalanta are winless in 16 of their last 17 matches against Juventus in the Serie A, with their only victory during this period coming in April 2021.

Atalanta and Juventus have played out draws in their last two matches in the Serie A and could play out three consecutive draws for the first time since 1991.

Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have been impressive under Massimiliano Allegri and have a point to prove going into this game. The Bianconeri have a good squad at their disposal and will look to cement their place in the top four this weekend.

Atalanta have been in the midst of a slump this year and cannot afford another poor performance on Sunday. Juventus are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Juventus

Atalanta vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes