Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | Coppa Italia 2023-24

The Coppa Italia culminates in an exciting final this week as Atalanta take on Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will look to step up to the plate this week

Juventus are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form this season. The Bianconeri were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Salernitana in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. La Dea edged AS Roma to an important 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Juventus have an impressive recent record against Atalanta and have won 31 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed six victories against Juventus during this period and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

Atalanta form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Juventus form guide: D-D-D-L-D

Atalanta vs Juventus Team News

Atalanta

Emil Holm, Sead Kolasinac, and Rafael Toloi are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Gianluca Scamacca picked up a booking in his previous game and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Emil Holm, Sead Kolasinac, Rafael Toloi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gianluca Scamacca

Juventus

Danilo and Alex Sandro have made progress with their recoveries but might not be risked in this match. Federico Chiesa has come back from his illness and should be able to start this fixture.

Injured: Kenan Yildiz, Mattia De Sciglio

Doubtful: Danilo, Alex Sandro

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Juventus Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Lookman; De Ketelaere

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have flattered to deceive in recent weeks and are winless in their last six matches in all competitions. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Atalanta have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game. La Dea are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Atalanta