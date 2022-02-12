Atalanta vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Juventus take on Atalanta on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will need to win this game.

Atalanta are in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. La Dea crashed out of the Coppa Italia this week and will need to make amends in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The Bianconeri eased past Verona by a 2-0 margin in their previous league game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atalanta vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Juventus have an excellent record against Atalanta and have won 30 out of 45 matches played between the two teams. Atalanta have managed six victories against Juventus and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Atalanta. Juventus were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: L-D-D-W-D

Juventus form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-W-D

Atalanta vs Juventus Team News

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta and Rafael Toloi have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection. Duvan Zapata and Aleksey Miranchuk remain injured, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Aleksey Miranchuk, Duvan Zapata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Juan Musso

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Giorgio Chiellini is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Leonardo Bonucci has recovered from his knock, however, and will be available for selection this weekend.

Injured: Giorgio Chiellini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Juventus Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Francesco Rossi; Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Merih Demiral; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Matteo Pessina, Luis Muriel

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciecj Szczesny; Mattia De Sciglio, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo; Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Denis Zakaria; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Atalanta vs Juventus Prediction

Atalanta can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to sustain their march towards the Coppa Italia final. La Dea have excellent players in their ranks but will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent.

Juventus have shown tremendous improvement over the course of the season and had a particularly robust transfer window. The Bianconeri are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Juventus

