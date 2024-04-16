Atalanta vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th April 2024

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lock horns with an impressive Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The Merseyside outfit slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. La Dea were held to a 2-2 draw by Hellas Verona in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a slight edge over Liverpool in European competitions and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's one victory.

There have been 132 previous instances of the away side winning the first leg by a margin of at least three goals in Europa League history, with the winner of the first leg securing qualification on each occasion.

Atalanta will be looking to win both legs of a knockout tie in the UEFA Europa League for the first time since they achieved the feat against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2021-22 season.

Atalanta have won only one of their four matches at home against English opponents in European competitions, with their only such victory coming by a 3-0 margin against Everton in September 2017.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been inconsistent over the past year and will need to pull off a miracle to secure qualification this season. The likes of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez can be lethal on their day and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Atalanta can pack a punch on their day and stunned Liverpool in the reverse fixture. Liverpool have the firepower to win this game but might not be able to overcome the three-goal deficit.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Liverpool

Atalanta vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes

