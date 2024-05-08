Atalanta vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2023-24

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with a set of semifinal fixtures this week as Marseille take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an intriguing clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday. With the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw, both teams will look to strike the first blow in this fixture.

Atalanta are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. La Dea edged Salernitana to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Marseille, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side has won only one of its last four games and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Atalanta vs Marseille Head-to-Head

The only match played out between Atalanta and Marseille on the European stage took place in the reverse fixture last week. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw, with early goals from both teams in the first half.

Atalanta form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Marseille form guide: D-W-D-D-W

Atalanta vs Marseille Team News

Atalanta have a few injury concerns

Atalanta

Rafael Toloi and Sead Kolasinac are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this clash. Gianluca Scamacca and Ademola Lookman have been impressive so far and will lead the line for La Dea on Thursday.

Injured: Rafael Toloi, Sead Kolasinac, Emil Holm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille have a good squad

Marseille

Valentin Rongier and Bilal Nadir are recovering from injuries and have been sidelined for this game. Marseille have a good squad and will need to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: Bilal Nadir, Valentin Rongier, Bamo Melte

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Marseille Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Giorgio Scalvini, Marten de Roon, Berat Djimsiti; Matteo Ruggeri, Davide Zappacosta, Ederson, Mario Pasalic; Teun Koopmeiners, Ademola Lookman, Gianluca Scamacca

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pau Lopez; Chancel Mbemba, Leonardo Balerdi, Amir Murillo; Luis Henrique, Jonathan Clauss, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Jordan Veretout, Azzedine Ounahi; Faris Moumbagna, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Atalanta vs Marseille Prediction

Atalanta have grown in stature under Gian Piero Gasperini and can be unstoppable on their day. La Dea have impressive attacking players at their disposal and will need to make their mark this week.

Marseille have blown hot and cold this season and will look to salvage their season with European success. Atalanta are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-1 Marseille