Atalanta vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Napoli take on Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Atalanta vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Neapolitan outfit defeated Hellas Verona by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. La Dea were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Atalanta vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a slight edge over Atalanta and have won 17 out of the 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Napoli's 15 victories.

Atalanta have won each of their last two matches against Napoli in Serie A and last won three league games in a row against the Neapolitans in 1998.

Atalanta have lost each of their last three matches at home against Napoli in Serie A - their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition at the moment.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in Serie A but have been held to draws in each of their last three games in the competition.

Atalanta have found the back of the net in each of their 25 matches at home in Serie A so far this season - a club record in the competition.

Atalanta vs Napoli Prediction

Atalanta have been in excellent form this season but will need to work hard in the title race in Serie A. La Dea are playing the league leaders this weekend and could view this game as an opportunity to seize a crucial advantage.

Napoli have shown improvement consistently this season and will back themselves ahead of a difficult game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Napoli

Atalanta vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

