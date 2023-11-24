Atalanta vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th November 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important clash at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Atalanta vs Napoli Preview

Atalanta are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. La Dea were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have also been fairly impressive this season. The Neapolitan outfit slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Empoli last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a good recent record against Atalanta and have won 16 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 13 victories.

Napoli have won each of their last three matches against Atalanta in the Serie A and could set a record in this regard with a victory in the top flight this weekend.

Napoli have scored at least two goals in each of their last six matches against Atalanta in the Serie A - the most by the Neapolitans against a single opponent in the competition.

Atalanta have picked up only one point in their last two matches against Inter Milan and Udinese in the Serie A and could endure a winless run of three games in the competition for the first time since March this year.

Atalanta have kept clean sheets in four of their five matches at home in the Serie A this season.

Atalanta vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli are yet to hit their stride in the Serie A this season but can be lethal on their day. The likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giacomo Raspadori can pack a punch on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Atalanta have not been at their best this season but can pull off an upset on their day. Napoli are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Napoli

Atalanta vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes