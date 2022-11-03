Atalanta vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta lock horns with an impressive Napoli outfit at the Gewiss Stadium on Saturday.

Atalanta vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently at the top of the Serie A standings and have been in exceptional form this season. The Neapolitan outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. La Dea eased past Empoli by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Atalanta vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a slight edge over Atalanta and have won 14 out of the 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Atalanta's 13 victories.

Atalanta have an impressive recent record against Napoli and have won four of the last seven matches played between the two sides, as opposed to Napoli's two victories.

Atalanta have found the back of the net in each of their last eight matches against Napoli in the Serie A and are only one goal away from setting a record in this regard.

Atalanta and Napoli have not played out a draw in the last seven matches played between the two teams, with the previous draw being played out in 2014.

Atalanta lost their previous home game by a 2-0 margin and have failed to find the back of the net in consecutive home games only once under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Napoli have won eight consecutive matches in the Serie A this season - the first time they have achieved this feat since 2018.

Atalanta vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have been in exceptional form this season and will be intent on bouncing back from their defeat against Liverpool. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen have been impressive this season and will need to step up this weekend.

Atalanta can pack a punch on their day and will need to win this game to boost their title credentials. Napoli have been the better team this season, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-2 Napoli

Atalanta vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes

