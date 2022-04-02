Atalanta vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Atalanta take on Napoli on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Napoli are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been exceptional so far this season. The away side edged Udinese to a 2-1 victory last month and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this year. La Dea defeated Bologna by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to repeat the feat this weekend.

Atalanta vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Atalanta and Napoli are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games apiece out of a total of 36 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Atalanta. Napoli were not at their best on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-W-L

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-W-L-W-D

Atalanta vs Napoli Team News

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Davide Zappacosta and Aleksey Miranchuk have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection. Rafael Toloi and Duvan Zapata remain injured, however, and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Rafael Toloi, Duvan Zapata

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a good squad

Napoli

Adam Ounas, Kevin Malcuit, Andrea Petagna, and Alex Meret are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Amir Rrahmani and Victor Osimhen are serving suspensions and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Adam Ounas, Kevin Malcuit, Andrea Petagna, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alex Meret

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Amir Rrahmani, Victor Osimhen

Atalanta vs Napoli Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Merih Demiral; Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Teun Koopmeiners, Jeremie Boga

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Juan Jesus, Alessandro Zanoli; Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa; Fabian Ruiz, Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne; Dries Mertens

Atalanta vs Napoli Prediction

Atalanta can be virtually unstoppable on their day and will look to mount a late push for a top-four spot. La Dea have excellent players in their ranks but will need to be at their best against a formidable opponent.

Napoli are only three points behind AC Milan at the moment and will need a streak of victories to breathe life into their title challenge. The Neapolitans are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-3 Napoli

