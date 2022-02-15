Atalanta vs Olympiacos prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Atalanta are set to play Olympiacos on Thursday at the Gewiss Stadium in the UEFA Europa League.

Atalanta come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus in Serie A. A second-half goal from Ukrainian forward Ruslan Malinovskyi was cancelled out by a late goal from Brazilian right-back Danilo for Juventus.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, beat Argirios Giannikis' AEK Athens 1-0 in the Super League Greece. A late second-half goal from French midfielder Yann M'Vila sealed the deal for Pedro Martins' Olympiacos.

Atalanta vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head

This is the first time Atalanta are facing Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: D-L-D-D-W

Olympiacos form guide in the Super League Greece: W-W-W-D-W

Atalanta vs Olympiacos Team News

Atalanta

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini could be without Russian midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk, Colombian striker Duvan Zapata, Argentine centre-back Jose Luis Palomino and Argentine goalkeeper Juan Musso, who are all nursing injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Juan Musso, Jose Luis Palomino, Duvan Zapata, Aleksei Miranchuk

Suspended: None

Olympiacos

Meanwhile, Olympiacos will be without former Elche and Galatasaray winger and Cape Verde international Garry Rodrigues. Other than that there are no known injuries and manager Pedro Martins is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Garry Rodrigues

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Olympiacos Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Berat Djimsiti, Davide Zappacosta, Remo Freuler, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik, Kenny Lala, Kostas Manolas, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Oleg Reabciuk, Yann M'Vila, Bandiougou Fadiga, Andreas Bouchalakis, Giorgos Masouras, Youssef El-Arabi, Mathieu Valbuena

Atalanta vs Olympiacos Prediction

Atalanta are currently 5th in Serie A, and have won only one of their last five league games. They added Ivorian winger Jeremie Boga to the squad in January to provide depth to the attack, but they will rely on the experienced heads like Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovksyi to step up.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, are top of the Super League Greece. They boast some well-known names like Mathieu Valbuena, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Kostas Manolas, and don't lack experience. Attackers like Youssef El-Arabi and Henry Onyekuru could come in crucial for Olympiacos.

Atalanta have astounded viewers with their thrilling football under Gian Piero Gasperini's management, and will be aiming to emerge out of this game triumphant.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Olympiacos

Edited by Abhinav Anand