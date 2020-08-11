Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

The Champions League’s Quarter-Finals begin this week in the neutral venue of Portugal, and the first match on tap is a huge one. It sees Italian underdogs Atalanta – in their maiden UEFA Champions League campaign – taking on French giants Paris St. Germain.

Atalanta have been the surprise package of the 2019-20 Champions League, narrowly escaping a group that also contained Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Dinamo Zagreb before overcoming Valencia in the Round of 16. Entertaining football has been their trademark, as their wild 8-4 aggregate win over Valencia showed.

PSG, meanwhile, strolled through their group, taking 16 points from a possible 18 and even defeating Spanish giants Real Madrid. In the Round of 16, Thomas Tuchel’s side overcame their manager’s previous side Borussia Dortmund. But can they now take the step into the semi-finals?

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Given Atalanta’s sparse record in European competition – this is their first voyage into the Champions League – it should come as no surprise that they’ve never faced Paris St. Germain before.

In terms of recent form, Atalanta have essentially been fantastic since the beginning of 2020. In league competition, they have lost just once since January 20th – a final day defeat to Inter Milan. After Serie A’s restart in late June, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side won nine of their 13 games and finished the season with an incredible 95 goals to their name.

PSG, meanwhile, won Ligue 1 at a canter again, winning 22 of their 27 games. However, the French season was horribly curtailed by COVID-19, and despite their dominance, Thomas Tuchel’s side have played just twice since March. They won the Coupe de France with a 1-0 win over AS Saint-Etienne and needed a penalty shoot-out to defeat Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Atalanta form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Paris St. Germain form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain Team News

After missing Atalanta’s match against Inter, defender Jose Luis Palomino will be hoping to return for this match following an abductor injury. However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will probably be without top scorer Josip Ilicic. The Slovenian has reportedly returned home to be with his family. And there’s no further detail on the personal issue keeping him away.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Josip Ilicic

Suspended: None

In a huge bonus for PSG, it looks like Kylian Mbappe could be ready to play a part in this match. The forward was sidelined with an ankle sprain suffered in the win over Saint-Etienne. But he has been named in the travelling squad for this game. It’s likely though that he’ll be named on the bench.

One player who will definitely not take part in this game is Marco Verratti. The Italian midfielder is suffering from a calf injury and did not travel to Portugal with the rest of the squad. Defender Layvin Kurzawa has also been ruled out, although he did travel with his teammates.

Injured: Marco Verratti, Layvin Kurzawa

Doubtful: Kylian Mbappe

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Atalanta predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Timothy Castagne, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Mario Pasalic, Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata

Paris Saint-Germain predicted XI (4-4-2): Keylor Navas, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Juan Bernat, Angel Di Maria, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

It’s very tempting to say that the Atalanta fairytale continues in this game. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have been involved in more competitive games than PSG in recent months and have been in excellent form throughout.

However, short of the inspirational Ilicic, who has scored 21 goals in 34 games this season, can they really outgun the huge attacking talents of PSG? The truth is that it’s unlikely.

Atalanta conceded 12 goals in the group stage and then leaked another four across two legs when facing Valencia. And given PSG can call upon the talents of Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Mbappe and so on, can the Italian side’s defence hold up?

I don’t think they can. Atalanta’s best bet would be to try to score early and bring PSG’s resolve into question. But if they can’t do that, the story probably ends here.

Prediction: Atalanta 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain