Atalanta vs Pisa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Atalanta will host Pisa at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday in the opening round of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. The home side enjoyed a strong campaign last season, racking up 74 points to secure a third-place finish and Champions League football in what would turn out to be Gian Piero Gasperini's final season at the club, as the veteran head coach joined Roma after nine seasons in Bergamo.

Ivan Juric has been appointed as the new boss, with the Croatian guiding the side to three wins from six in pre-season. They were beaten 2-1 by Juventus in their final friendly outing and will hope they can find better luck when they return to competitive action on Sunday.

Pisa, meanwhile, enjoyed a memorable campaign in the Italian second tier last season, picking up 76 points from 38 matches and have been promoted to Serie A for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign.

The visitors returned to competitive football last weekend, facing Cesena in the Coppa Italia. They were disappointing in the contest, playing out a goalless draw with the second tier club but ultimately won the tie on penalties.

Atalanta vs Pisa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 18 meetings between the two clubs. Atalanta have won half of those games while Pisa have won five times with their other four contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Coppa Italia clash back in August 2014 which La Dea won 2-0.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1986.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their last six games in this fixture.

Atalanta vs Pisa Prediction

Atalanta won their first three pre-season matches before going winless in their subsequent three. They struggled for results at home at the back end of last season but will hope to turn a corner starting this Sunday.

The Nerazzurri also ended their pre-season campaign without a win in their final three friendlies. They were far from convincing in their cup win last time out and could suffer defeat against a much stronger side this weekend.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Pisa

Atalanta vs Pisa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)

