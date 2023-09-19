Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023 

Atalanta host Rakow Czestochowa at the Gewiss Stadium on Thursday (September 21) in their UEFA Europa League opener.

The hosts have had a mixed start to their Serie A campaign. Atalanta lost 3-2 to Fiorentina in their last game. Goals from Teun Koopmeiners and Ademola Lookman were unable to save them from a fourth defeat in six games against the Viola.

Atalanta are set to play in the group stage of a continental tournament after a one-season absence.

Rakow, meanwhile, are making their debut in a continental tournament. Initially targeting a spot in the Champions League group stage, the visitors saw off Flora, Qarabag and Aris Limassol in the first three rounds of the qualifiers before losing to Copenhagen in the playoff round.

Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Rakow are the only Polish side in the Europa League this season and are one of two sides from Poland in Europe this campaign.

Atalanta have made it past the group stage in their last four seasons in the continent.

Atalanta have scored in all but one of their last 14 games across competitions.

Rakow have kept clean sheets in four of their last six games across competitions.

Atalanta vs Rakow Czestochowa Prediction

Atalanta have lost two of their last three games after losing one of their nine outings. They have, however, won five of their last six competitive games at home.

Rakow, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last six games across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the hosts emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Atalanta 3-0 Rakow

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Atalanta's last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of Rakow's last six games.)