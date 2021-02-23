Atalanta vs Real Madrid Betting Tips, Latest odds & picks - 23rd Feb 2021

Real Madrid travel to Italy to take on an exciting Atalanta side in what promises to be an exhilarating UEFA Champions League encounter at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. Zinedine Zidane's side have been ravaged by injuries this season and find themselves trailing arch-rivals Atletico Madrid by three points in the La Liga title race, with Los Rojiblancos also having a game in hand at this stage of the season.

Atalanta, on the other hand, have enjoyed yet another impressive season in Serie A, as they find themselves hovering just under the UEFA Champions League spots. Gian Piero Gasperini's side are hailed as one of the most exciting teams in world football and will look to build on their impressive European debut from last season.

Zidane acknowledged the home side's threat in the lead-up to the game and his side will have to be at their brilliant best to record a positive result away from home.

Recent news and performances

Atalanta BC v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Atalanta

Aside from Dutch defender Hans Hateboer, Gasperini has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the crucial UEFA Champions League clash at home. Atalanta have once again been at their free-scoring best this season and are coming on the back of an impressive 4-2 win against Napoli in Serie A.

Luis Muriel, in particular, has been in sensational form and will look to add to his tally of 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Real Madrid v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid

Advertisement

Real Madrid's injury list went from bad to worse earlier this week, as Karim Benzema joined several other stars on the treatment table. Zidane has only 11 senior fit players to choose from and has included a handful of academy players in the squad for the trip to Spain.

Aside from Benzema, the likes of Marcelo, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Odriozola, Fede Valverde, Eden Hazard and Rodrygo Goes are all unavailable for the game.

Despite their injury concerns, the record European champions have managed to stay in the La Liga title race and are coming on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Real Valladolid away from home.

Atalanta vs Real Madrid Betting Tips and Picks

Atalanta and Real Madrid have never faced each other in a competitive game of football, so it will be interesting to see how the two teams fare when they lock horns at the Gewiss Stadium tomorrow.

However, Real Madrid's record against Italian sides makes for impressive readings. In 76 matches, Los Blancos have won 39 and lost 26 times against Italian teams over the years, while 11 of those games have ended in draws.

Atalanta are one of the best attacking sides in world football and score more often than not regardless of the opposition. Additionally, Real Madrid's injury woes -- the absence of Sergio Ramos in particular -- could prove to be a massive blow for the away side.

Advertisement

Gasperini and co know that they won't have a better opportunity to beat Real Madrid and will fancy their chances against a side that has been ravaged by injuries.

Tip 1 - Result: Atalanta win/draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 3 - Over/Under 2.5 goals: Over

Tip 4 - Luis Muriel to score anytime: Yes