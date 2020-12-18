Atalanta vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Atalanta are set to play hosts to Roma at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Atalanta's last game was a 1-1 draw against Juventus on Wednesday at the Juventus Stadium.

A first-half goal from Italy international Federico Chiesa put Juventus ahead, with Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler equalizing for Atalanta in the second half.

Roma, on the other hand, beat 10-man Torino 3-1 on Thursday at the Stadio Olimpico.

Goals from Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan, French midfielder Jordan Veretout and Italy international Lorenzo Pellegrini secured a comfortable win for Paulo Fonseca's side.

Italian striker Andrea Belotti scored the consolation goal for Torino, who had young defender Wilfried Singo sent off in the first half.

Atalanta vs Roma Head-to-Head

In 27 previous encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost eight and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with Atalanta beating Roma 2-1.

Goals from centre-back Jose Luis Palomino and Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic secured the win for Atalanta. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko scored the goal for Roma.

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: D-D-L-W-D

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-L-D-W-W

Atalanta vs Roma Team News

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini will be unable to call upon the services of Italian centre-back Mattia Caldara and Croatia international Mario Pasalic, who are both injured.

Injured: Mattia Caldara, Mario Pasalic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Roma will be without talented midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and full-back Davide Santon, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Davide Santon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Roma Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Pierluigi Gollini, Berat Djimsiti, Cristian Romero, Jose Luis Palomino, Hans Hateboer, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Aleksei Miranchuk, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Duvan Zapata

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Edin Dzeko

Atalanta vs Roma Prediction

Atalanta were in the news lately after an alleged rift between captain Papu Gomez and manager Gasperini. Gomez, often seen as a talismanic figure at Atalanta, could leave in January as a result. Amid all this, Atalanta sit eighth in the league table.

Roma, on the other hand, sit fourth in the league table and have done well under the management of Paulo Fonseca. Former Manchester United and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been in fine form, leading Roma players for both goals scored and assists provided.

A close match could be on the cards. Roma have looked good this season, while Atalanta have not reached the heights of last season. A draw seems to be the most likely result in this encounter.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-2 Roma

