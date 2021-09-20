Atalanta vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Atalanta take on Sassuolo on Tuesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Sassuolo are in 12th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Neroverdi suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Torino last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this year. La Dea edged Salernitana to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this game.

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Atalanta have an excellent record against Sassuolo and have won 13 out of 20 matches played between the two teams. Sassuolo have managed two victories against Atalanta and will need to cut the deficit on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Atalanta failed to make the most of their chances on the day and will need to step up this week.

Atalanta form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-W

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D-W

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Team News

Atalanta need to win this game

Atalanta

Merih Demiral suffered a head injury last week and might not be able to feature in this match. Luis Muriel and Hans Hateboer are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Luis Muriel, Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: Merih Demiral

Suspended: None

Sassuolo have a point to prove

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang remains the only fitness concern for Sassuolo and is unavailable for this match. The Neroverdi are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Pedro Obiang

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Josip Ilicic, Matteo Pessina, Duvan Zapata

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-31): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Gianluca Scamacca

Atalanta vs Sassuolo Prediction

Atalanta have been impressive under Gian Piero Gasperini and will want to prove their mettle this year. La Dea are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to be at their effervescent best in this fixture.

Sassuolo have grown in stature over the past year but will need to be at their best in this match. Atalanta are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atalanta 2-0 Sassuolo

